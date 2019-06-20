Rivera, Scires lift Orem over Ogden 9-4

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Caleb Scires homered and had three hits, and Jerryell Rivera allowed just one hit over five innings as the Orem Owlz topped the Ogden Raptors 9-4 on Wednesday.

Rivera (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking three to pick up the win.

Orem started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a forceout, Andrelton Simmons advanced to second on a balk, stole third, and then scored on an error.

After Orem added three runs in the third, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Andy Pages scored on a groundout.

The Owlz later added a run in the sixth and four in the eighth. In the sixth, Scires hit a solo home run, while Brandon White scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Kevin Malisheski (1-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out one in the Pioneer League game.

Sauryn Lao reached base three times for the Raptors.