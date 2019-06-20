Wainwright expected to start as Cardinals host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (26-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-35, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cardinals are 22-14 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.18, Dakota Hudson paces the staff with a mark of 3.55.

The Marlins are 13-21 on the road. Miami has hit 53 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 22.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .275. Matt Carpenter is 7-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-35 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (tricep), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).