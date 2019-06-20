Heat select Tyler Herro from Kentucky with No. 13 draft pick

Tyler Herro, a freshman basketball player from Kentucky, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The draft will be held Thursday, June 20. AP Photo

The Miami Heat selected Kentucky sharpshooter Tyler Herro with the 13th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.

Herro was a 36 percent shooter from 3-point range in his lone college season for the Wildcats, and went 87 for 93 from the foul line. He was picked as the SEC's newcomer of the year, and the Wildcats were 19-0 when he scored at least 15 points.

Herro will likely to get a chance for minutes right away, though it's been a decade since a Heat rookie averaged double figures in scoring over a full season. Michael Beasley averaged 13.9 points and Mario Chalmers averaged 10.0 in the 2008-09 season, and the only other two rookies to average at least that much for Miami in the last 20 seasons were Caron Butler (15.4 in 2002-03) and Dwyane Wade (16.2 in 2003-04).

Herro was just the second pick the Heat made since choosing Josh Richardson 40th overall in 2015. The Heat had no picks in 2016, chose Bam Adebayo with the 14th pick in 2017 and made no selections again last year.

Miami also has the 44th pick in this draft, acquired Wednesday in a trade with Atlanta.