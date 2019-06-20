Hornets draft Kentucky forward PJ Washington at No. 12

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Kentucky's PJ Washington, after the Charlotte Hornets selected him as the 12th pick overall pick in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

The Charlotte Hornets selected power forward PJ Washington from Kentucky with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season for John Calipari's Wildcats. Washington boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan and improved his shooting last year after returning for his sophomore season with the Wildcats. He shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range last year.

Washington says returning to Kentucky was a wide decision, saying he doesn't think he would have been a first-round draft pick had he left after this freshman season.

The Hornets are growing a little long in the tooth at the power forward position with Marvin Williams still the starter, so Washington gives them a younger option.

The Hornets have two picks remaining in the second round.