Hernandez leads Bradenton to 4-0 win over Tampa

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Raul Hernandez hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 4-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday.

The double by Hernandez scored Rodolfo Castro and Dylan Busby to give the Marauders a 2-0 lead.

The Marauders later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Lucas Tancas hit an RBI double and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Joe Jacques (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tampa starter Jio Orozco (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Tarpons were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Marauders' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.