De Oleo’s homer leads Mahoning Valley to 5-4 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Henderson De Oleo hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 5-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Thursday.

The home run by De Oleo capped a four-run inning and gave the Scrappers a 4-2 lead after Michael Cooper hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

After Mahoning Valley added a run in the sixth on a single by Bryan Lavastida, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ryan Haug scored on a passed ball and Dean Lockery scored on an error.

Jose Oca (1-0) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter Braxton Ashcraft (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.