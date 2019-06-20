Thunder expected to add prep standout Darius Bazley

FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, the Black Team's Darius Bazley (55) moves the ball against the White Team during the Jordan Brand Classic high school basketball game, in New York. Bazley skipped playing in college at Syracuse and has spent months training for the NBA draft. AP Photo

Oklahoma City selected Brandon Clarke with the 21st overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday night but the Thunder were expected to send him to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal.

Utah picked at No. 23 and chose forward Darius Bazley, who is expected to join the Thunder. ESPN first reported the picks are part of a multi-player deal that will send Memphis' Mike Conley to Utah.

Bazley is from Princeton High School in Cincinnati, where he was a McDonald's All-American. As a high school senior in 2017-18, he averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks. He interned with New Balance and worked out for a year before the draft.

Bazley was a 31.8% 3-point shooter as a senior, meaning his selection does not address Oklahoma City's primary weakness. The Thunder ranked 22nd in the league in 3-point shooting out of 30 teams last season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clarke is a 6-foot-8 junior from Gonzaga.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports