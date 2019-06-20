Jarvis, Fry carry Wisconsin to 5-2 win over Clinton

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- David Fry homered and had two hits, and Justin Jarvis allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Clinton LumberKings 5-2 on Thursday.

Jarvis (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two runs.

Clinton started the scoring in the first inning when Connor Scott hit an RBI double and then scored on an out.

After Wisconsin scored a run in the first when Brice Turang scored on a wild pitch, the Timber Rattlers took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Turang hit an RBI single, scoring Je'Von Ward en route to the two-run lead.

The Timber Rattlers tacked on another run in the seventh when Fry hit a solo home run.

Alberto Guerrero (3-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked three.