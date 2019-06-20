Vavra leads Asheville to 26-9 win over Columbia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Terrin Vavra hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Columbia Fireflies 26-9 on Thursday.

Vavra hit a solo shot in the third inning off Willy Taveras and then hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Chris Viall. John Cresto homered, doubled twice and singled, scoring five runs and driving in three in the win.

Jake Bird (5-1) got the win in relief while Bryce Hutchinson (2-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Asheville hit a season-high 11 doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, Columbia got contributions throughout its order, as six players recorded at least two hits. Mark Vientos homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Asheville improved to 3-1 against Columbia this season.