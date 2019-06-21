Heineman hits grand slam, leads AZL Rangers over AZL Angels

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Scott Heineman hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 17-0 win over the AZL Angels on Friday.

The grand slam by Heineman capped a five-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 12-0 lead after Derwin Barreto scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The AZL Rangers later scored five runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Joey Gallo homered and doubled, scoring two runs for AZL Rangers. Tyreque Reed homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Joseph Jarneski (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Angels starter Keith Rogalla (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.