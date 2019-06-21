Sports
Delle Donne’s 29 points, 11 rebounds lead Mystics
Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 19 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-72 on Thursday night.
Delle Donne scored 10 of Washington's first 21 points and the Mystics led 30-19 at the end of the first quarter. She had 16 points at the break as Washington led 51-39 after being ahead by as many as 15. Washington opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first seven points for a 79-61 advantage to put the game away.
Tianna Hawkins scored 15 points, and Kristi Toliver had 13 points and seven assists for Washington (6-3), which routed Los Angeles to open up its four-game road trip. The Mystics shot 53% overall, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and made all 13 free-throw attempts.
A'ja Wilson scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Las Vegas (4-4), which had a two-game winning streak end. Liz Cambage added 14 points and six rebounds.
