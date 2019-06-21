Delle Donne scores 29 as Mystics rout Aces 95-72

Elena Delle Donne had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Ariel Atkins added 19 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-72 on Thursday night.

Delle Donne scored 10 of Washington's first 21 points and the Mystics (6-3) led 30-19 at the end of the first quarter. She had 16 points at the break as Washington led 51-39 after being ahead by as many as 15. Washington opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first seven points for a 79-61 advantage to put the game away.

A'ja Wilson scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Las Vegas (4-4), which had a two-game winning streak end. Liz Cambage added 14 points and six rebounds.

WINGS 69, MERCURY 54

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kayla Thornton had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Theresa Plaisance added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Dallas beat Phoenix.

Dallas (2-5) led by nine points entering the fourth quarter, but Phoenix (2-5) made four 3-pointers in the first three minutes to pull to 53-52. The Wings scored the next 12 points to seal it as the Mercury went scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Leilani Mitchell led Phoenix (2-5) with 12 points. Brittney Griner added 11 points and blocked four shots to move into a tie with Lauren Jackson for third on the WNBA career list with 586.