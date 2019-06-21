Perez’s triple leads Everett over Boise in 10 innings

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Miguel Perez hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Everett AquaSox to a 7-2 win over the Boise Hawks on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the AquaSox and a three-game winning streak for the Hawks.

Luis Joseph scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. The AquaSox later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run triple by Cash Gladfelter.

The AquaSox tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Patrick Frick hit an RBI double, bringing home DeAires Moses.

Perez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Reeves Martin (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Joel Condreay (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.