Nationals put 4-game win streak on the line against Braves

Atlanta Braves (44-31, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (36-38, third in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (0-0, 0.00 ERA, LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Nationals are 18-15 against NL East teams. Washington is slugging .436 as a unit. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a .655 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Braves are 20-14 on the road. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .398. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 75 hits and is batting .276. Juan Soto has 12 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freeman leads the Braves with 41 extra base hits and has 55 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 15-for-39 with two doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Braves: 8-2, .327 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Sean Newcomb: 7-day IL (concussion), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).