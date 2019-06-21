Sports
Larnach’s double leads Fort Myers to 11-7 win over Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Larnach hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to an 11-7 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.
The double by Larnach scored Gabriel Maciel and Ryan Costello to give the Miracle a 10-7 lead.
The Miracle tacked on another run in the ninth when Ernie De La Trinidad hit an RBI single, scoring Trey Cabbage.
Zach Neff (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jupiter starter Jordan Holloway (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
For the Hammerheads, Jerar Encarnacion was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.
