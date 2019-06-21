Valentin, Palmeiro lead Bowie to 6-2 win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jesmuel Valentin hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Preston Palmeiro doubled and singled twice as the Bowie Baysox topped the Harrisburg Senators 6-2 on Friday.

The home run by Valentin scored Willy Yahn to give the Baysox a 2-0 lead.

After Bowie added a run in the fifth on a single by T.J. Nichting, the Senators cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tres Barrera hit an RBI double, driving in Austin Davidson.

The Baysox later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Nichting hit a two-run home run, while Valentin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yusniel Diaz in the eighth.

Bowie left-hander Alex Wells (5-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mario Sanchez (5-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over seven innings.

Barrera reached base three times for the Senators.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 6-3 against Bowie this season.