Martinez leads Wilmington to 7-0 win over Frederick

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Marcelo Martinez allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Frederick Keys in a 7-0 win on Friday.

Martinez (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the bottom of the first, Wilmington took the lead on a double and an out that scored Brewer Hicklen and Blake Perkins. The Blue Rocks then added four runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth. In the fourth, Rudy Martin drove in three runs and Nick Pratto drove in one, while Colby Schultz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pratto in the sixth.

Brenan Hanifee (4-7) went six innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Keys were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Wilmington improved to 7-3 against Frederick this season.