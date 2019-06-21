Wisdom and Davidson homer to lead Nashville to 6-5 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Tyler Pill, Patrick Wisdom and Matt Davidson connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Friday.

The home runs gave the Sounds a 6-5 lead.

Miguel Del Pozo (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while R.J. Alvarez (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tyler Heineman tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Baby Cakes.

Despite the loss, New Orleans is 4-2 against Nashville this season.