Gomez’s single leads AZL Angels to 6-3 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristian Gomez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Angels to a 6-3 win over the AZL Giants Black on Saturday.

The single by Gomez capped a four-run inning and gave the AZL Angels a 4-2 lead after Raider Uceta hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

The AZL Angels later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Jose Reyes hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jose Guzman to secure the victory.

Kelvin Moncion (1-0) got the win in relief while Randy Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.