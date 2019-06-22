Perez, Favelo lead the way for DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Dayro Perez tripled twice and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the DSL Yankees defeated the DSL Twins 9-4 on Saturday.

Wilfre Favelo reached base three times for DSL Yankees.

Up 2-1, the DSL Yankees extended their lead in the fifth inning when Jesus Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

Franyer Hernandez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Twins starter Erasmo Moreno (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Twins, Rhodery Diaz singled twice, scoring three runs.