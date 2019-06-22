Zanon’s single leads St. Lucie to 6-4 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Zanon hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-4 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Saturday.

The single by Zanon came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Cortes hit an RBI single, bringing home Raphael Gladu.

Following the big inning, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Kevin Josephina scored on a wild pitch.

The Mets later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Mitch Ghelfi hit a sacrifice fly and Edgardo Fermin hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Florida saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jefrey Ramos hit an RBI double, scoring Shean Michel in the eighth inning to cut the St. Lucie lead to 6-4.

Luis Avilan (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Lukas Young (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.