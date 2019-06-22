Palka’s homer leads Charlotte to 7-6 win over Louisville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Palka hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-6 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday. The Knights swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Palka scored Matt Skole to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

Louisville answered in the next half-inning when Josh VanMeter hit a two-run double to grab a one-run lead.

The Knights later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Skole homered and singled, scoring two runs for Charlotte.

Starter Kyle Kubat (1-0) got the win while Jesus Reyes (0-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Aristides Aquino homered and doubled for the Bats.

Charlotte improved to 7-3 against Louisville this season.