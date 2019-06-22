Tenerowicz’s homer leads Montgomery to 5-2 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Robbie Tenerowicz hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Saturday.

The home run by Tenerowicz scored Brett Sullivan to give the Biscuits a 2-1 lead.

The Smokies tied the game in the sixth inning when Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI single, driving in P.J. Higgins.

The Biscuits took the lead for good in the seventh when Rene Pinto hit an RBI single, bringing home Tenerowicz.

Starter Paul Campbell (2-0) got the win while Tommy Nance (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 6-2 against Tennessee this season.