Camacho, Daniels lead the way for Bluefield
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Angel Camacho was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs as the Bluefield Blue Jays defeated the Pulaski Yankees 12-5 on Saturday.
D.J. Daniels homered, doubled and singled with three runs and two RBIs for Bluefield.
Bluefield started the scoring in the second inning when Camacho hit a solo home run and Daniels hit a two-run home run.
After Bluefield added a run in the third on a home run by Addison Barger, the Yankees tied the game in the third inning when Borinquen Mendez scored on a groundout and Antonio Cabello hit a three-run double.
Bluefield later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Camacho hit a two-run single to help finish off the blowout.
Yunior Hinojosa (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Pulaski starter Jhonatan Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
