Lutz, Henry lead the way for Carolina

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz tripled and singled, scoring two runs as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Potomac Nationals 9-4 on Saturday.

Payton Henry doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Carolina.

Potomac grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first after Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single and Corredor scored when a runner was thrown out and KJ Harrison scored on a single.

The Mudcats took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Julio Garcia and Devin Hairston drove in one run each en route to the two-run lead.

Carolina starter Nelson Hernandez (7-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tim Cate (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

Cole Freeman doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Nationals.

With the win, Carolina improved to 7-2 against Potomac this season.