Baz leads Bowling Green to 2-1 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Shane Baz threw five scoreless innings, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods over the South Bend Cubs in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Baz (3-0) allowed three hits while striking out two to pick up the win.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the second inning when Tony Pena hit an RBI single and then scored on a pickoff attempt.

The Cubs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andy Weber hit an RBI single, scoring Marcus Mastrobuoni.

Faustino Carrera (4-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

Despite the loss, South Bend is 6-3 against Bowling Green this season.