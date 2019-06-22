Ramirez, Decker lead Lowell to 2-1 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Nick Decker hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Aldo Ramirez tossed five scoreless innings as the Lowell Spinners topped the Connecticut Tigers 2-1 on Saturday.

The double by Decker scored Jonathan Diaz and Nicholas Northcut to give the Spinners a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eliezer Alfonzo hit an RBI single, scoring Kona Quiggle.

Ramirez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two hits.

Chavez Fernander (1-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Lowell improved to 3-1 against Connecticut this season.