Barrera’s homer leads Midland to 3-1 win over Arkansas

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Luis Barrera hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 3-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday.

The home run by Barrera, part of a three-run inning, gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead before Tyler Ramirez hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Travelers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Evan White scored on a wild pitch.

Midland starter Kyle Friedrichs (2-3) picked up the win after scattering eight hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Darren McCaughan (6-4) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over six innings.

The Travelers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.