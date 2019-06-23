Martinez’s homer leads Visalia to 3-2 win over Modesto

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Renae Martinez hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 3-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday.

The home run by Martinez scored L.T. Tolbert and was the game's last scoring play.

Modesto took a 2-0 lead after Jarred Kelenic hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Nick Thurman scored on an error in the second. Visalia answered in the fourth inning when Jake McCarthy scored on a groundout.

Cole Bartlett (4-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Matthew Willrodt (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Visalia improved to 14-5 against Modesto this season.