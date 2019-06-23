Sports
Women’s World Cup watch party being held at City Hall Plaza
Mayor Marty Walsh is inviting people to Boston City Hall Plaza to cheer on the defending champion U.S. national soccer team in the Women's World Cup.
The city is holding a watch party at City Hall Plaza on Monday, when the Americans will face Spain in the round of 16. The U.S. advanced to the round on Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Sweden.
The game begins at noon and the viewing party is free.
Officials say bags, backpacks, purses larger than a wristlet, coolers, chairs and weapons won't be allowed into the watch party.
