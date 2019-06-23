Means, Garcia lift Burlington over Princeton 10-2

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Means homered and singled as the Burlington Royals topped the Princeton Rays 10-2 on Sunday.

Maikel Garcia singled twice with three runs for Burlington.

Burlington got on the board first in the third inning when Kevon Jackson hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

After Burlington added two runs, the Rays cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Angelo Armenta hit a two-run single.

The Royals later scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Garcia scored on a wild pitch and Jay Charleston scored on a sacrifice fly, while Charleston scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Burlington right-hander Delvin Capellan (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aldor Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.