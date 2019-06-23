Kemmer leads Durango over Tabasco 3-1

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jon Kemmer hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Generales de Durango topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 3-1 on Sunday.

Durango went up 3-0 in the fourth after Kemmer hit a two-run home run.

Tabasco answered in the bottom of the inning when Jovan Rosa hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to two.

Durango right-hander Ivan Pineyro (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tomas Solis (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.

For the Olmecas, Rosa homered and singled.