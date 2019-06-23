Sports
Campana’s sacrifice leads Aguascalientes to 4-2 win over Campeche
CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Tony Campana drove in Julian Castro with a sacrifice hit in the sixth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 4-2 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Sunday.
The sacrifice hit gave the Rieleros a 2-1 lead.
Campeche answered in the bottom of the frame when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Olmo Rosario to tie the game.
The Rieleros took the lead for good in the eighth when Richy Pedroza scored on a double play.
Brandon Quintero (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Antonio Garzon (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
