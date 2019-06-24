Blackhawks acquire de Haan in trade with Hurricanes

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) controls the puck next to Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas. The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired de Haan in a trade with the Hurricanes. The Blackhawks also received minor league forward Aleksi Saarela from the Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender Anton Forsberg. AP Photo

The Chicago Blackhawks made another trade for a veteran defenseman on Monday, acquiring Calvin de Haan in a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Blackhawks also received minor league forward Aleksi Saarela in exchange for defenseman Gustav Forsling and goaltender Anton Forsberg.

Chicago has been looking to upgrade its blue line since it missed the playoffs last season for the second straight year. It acquired Olli Maatta in a trade with Pittsburgh on June 15.

The addition of de Haan and Maatta raises questions about what the Blackhawks might do with the rest of their defensemen. They also have Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Connor Murphy, Erik Gustafsson, Carl Dahlstrom and Slater Koekkoek on their roster, and Henri Jokiharju could take on a prominent role after finishing last season in the minors.

De Haan was selected by the New York Islanders with the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft. He spent his first six seasons with the team before joining Carolina last summer, signing a four-year contract worth $18.2 million.

The 28-year-old de Haan had one goal and 13 assists in 74 games last season. He also had a goal in 12 playoff appearances, helping the Hurricanes reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Forsling, a fifth-round pick by Vancouver in 2014, had eight goals and 19 assists in 122 games over three seasons with Chicago. He just turned 23 on June 12.

Forsberg was acquired by the Blackhawks in the 2017 trade that sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus. He spent last season with Rockford in the AHL, going 15-15-2 with a 2.64 goals-against average.