Grenier hits walk-off single, Delmarva beats Lakewood 3-2

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Cadyn Grenier hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-2 on Monday.

Adam Hall scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Doran Turchin.

Delmarva took a 2-0 lead after Grenier scored on a wild pitch in the second inning and Edison Lantigua hit a sacrifice fly in the third. Lakewood answered in the sixth inning when Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI single and Abrahan Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch.

Drew Rom (5-1) got the win in relief while Rafi Gonell (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Delmarva improved to 8-1 against Lakewood this season.