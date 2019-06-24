Sports
Julks’ triple leads Fayetteville to 3-2 win over Salem
SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Corey Julks hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Monday.
The triple by Julks scored Scott Manea, Miguelangel Sierra, and Marty Costes to give the Woodpeckers a 3-0 lead.
After Salem scored a run in the fourth on a double by Edgar Corcino, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Marcus Wilson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Fitzgerald.
Fayetteville right-hander J.P. France (2-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel De Jesus (4-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over seven innings.
Corcino doubled and singled twice for the Red Sox.
Fayetteville improved to 4-1 against Salem this season.
Comments