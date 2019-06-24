Myers, Higgins lead the way for Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Connor Myers doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Tennessee Smokies beat the Montgomery Biscuits 6-2 on Monday.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled with two RBIs for Tennessee.

Down 1-0, the Smokies took the lead for good in the third inning when Roberto Caro singled to bring home Christian Donahue and Myers.

The Smokies later added two runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Donahue hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Myers, while Higgins hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Tennessee right-hander Cory Abbott (5-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sam McWilliams (5-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Brett Sullivan homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Biscuits.

Despite the loss, Montgomery is 7-3 against Tennessee this season.