Biggers hits walk-off single, Hickory beats Hagerstown 7-6

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Jax Biggers hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Hagerstown Suns 7-6 on Monday.

Frainyer Chavez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After the Suns scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Hickory tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Tyreque Reed hit a solo home run.

Reliever Nick Snyder (1-1) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two and walking two to pick up the win. Trey Turner (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the South Atlantic League game.

Jacob Rhinesmith doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs for the Suns.