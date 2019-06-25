Robinson, O’Neill lead the way for Memphis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Drew Robinson doubled twice as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-6 on Monday.

Tyler O'Neill homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Memphis.

Memphis went up 3-0 in the second after Lane Thomas and Kramer Robertson scored on an error.

Trailing 7-2, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Zach Reks and Edwin Rios hit two-run home runs.

The Redbirds later tacked on two runs in the ninth when O'Neill hit a solo home run and John Nogowski scored on an error to secure the victory.

Chris Ellis (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Okla. City starter Dennis Santana (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Memphis took advantage of some erratic Okla. City pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

The Dodgers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss.