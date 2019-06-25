Schwindel leads Erie to 10-5 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Frank Schwindel hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 10-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday.

The double by Schwindel started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the SeaWolves a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lester scored on a wild pitch and Cole Peterson hit an RBI single.

The SeaWolves later added three runs in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Kody Eaves hit an RBI single, driving in Lester, while Peterson and Sergio Alcantara scored on an error in the seventh.

Erie right-hander Tim Adleman (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tommy Wilson (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Rumble Ponies, Ali Sanchez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. Luis Carpio doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Binghamton is 6-1 against Erie this season.