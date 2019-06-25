Duvall’s homer leads Gwinnett to 8-4 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-4 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday. The Stripers swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Duvall scored Pedro Florimon and Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 6-3 lead.

The Stripers added to their lead in the eighth when Jonathan Morales and Ryan LaMarre scored on an error.

Jonathan Aro (3-0) got the win in relief while Pedro Araujo (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Gwinnett improved to 7-3 against Norfolk this season.