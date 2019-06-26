Jones, Juarez and Ibarra lead Yucatan in win

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jonathan Jones, Luis Juarez and Walter Ibarra each had three hits, as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 12-8 on Tuesday.

Jones doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Juarez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Yucatan extended its lead when it exploded for six runs, including a two-run home run by Juarez.

After Aguascalientes scored four runs in the fifth, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Michael Wing hit a three-run double.

The Leones later added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Jorge Flores hit an RBI single, while Xavier Scruggs hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Leo Heras in the ninth.

Yucatan starter Jesse Estrada (5-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Sanabia (1-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the Rieleros, Wing homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in six runs. Richy Pedroza doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.