Bundy scheduled to start for Baltimore against San Diego

San Diego Padres (39-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-57, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (2-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 9-29 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Bundy leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Padres are 18-20 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Manny Machado leads the team with a mark of .281. The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Logan Allen earned his second victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Jimmy Yacabonis took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 87 hits and is batting .303. Hanser Alberto is 16-for-41 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 36 extra base hits and is batting .250. Machado is 21-for-45 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .228 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Padres: 6-4, .303 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (shoulder), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).