Nunez hits walk-off single in 10th, Leon beats Monterrey 6-5

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Israel Nunez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Bravos de Leon topped the Sultanes de Monterrey 6-5 on Tuesday.

Luis Medina scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Daniel Cornejo.

The Sultanes tied the game 5-5 in the top of the ninth when Felix Perez and Yadir Drake scored on an error.

Nunez homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Guerrero (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Nick Struck (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Sultanes failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Victor Mendoza doubled and singled for the Sultanes.