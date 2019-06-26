Bauer scheduled to start as Cleveland hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (28-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (43-36, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (4-6, 5.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (5-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Indians are 17-15 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.83 ERA.

The Royals are 12-27 on the road. Kansas City has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 extra base hits and is batting .290. Jason Kipnis is 16-for-37 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 102 hits and has 42 RBIs. Soler is 5-for-36 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Royals: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (ankle).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).