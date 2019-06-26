Tigers look to end 5-game slide against Rangers

Texas Rangers (43-36, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-48, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (7-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Tigers are 11-25 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .356.

The Rangers are 15-21 in road games. Texas has slugged .451, good for fifth in in the MLB. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .649 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Jesse Chavez notched his third victory and Ronald Guzman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Jordan Zimmermann registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .444. Brandon Dixon is 7-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nomar Mazara leads the Rangers with 46 RBIs and is batting .278. Danny Santana is 12-for-29 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, .218 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).