Rutgers names Steve Owens of Bryant as new baseball coach

Steve Owens, who has won 914 games since becoming a college head coach in 1992, has been named the baseball coach at Rutgers.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced the hiring Wednesday. The move comes about a month after the Scarlet Knights did not renew the contract of Joe Litterio.

The 53-year-old Owens has spent the past nine seasons at Bryant University in Rhode Island, where he won 327 games. The Bulldogs went 192-59 in Northeast Conference play with eight straight regular-season crowns and three tournament titles.

Owens has mentored 22 All-Americans and 49 professional players. He has posted 28 winning seasons, including 20 30-win seasons, five 40-win seasons and 13 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Steve has a remarkable record of achievement," Hobbs said. "His level of sustained success is among the nation's best. He now brings that formula to Rutgers and the Big Ten."

Owens also spent 11 seasons as the head coach at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. He started his coaching career at Division III Cortland State.

Owens is a 1987 graduate of St. Lawrence University, where he played baseball and football. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and spent two seasons with the organization. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in football and baseball at Ithaca College, where he received a master's degree in 1991.