Busby’s homer leads Bradenton to 7-3 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Busby hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 7-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday.

The home run by Busby scored Cal Mitchell to give the Marauders a 4-3 lead.

The Marauders later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Raul Siri scored on a groundout, while Rodolfo Castro hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Busby in the eighth.

Braeden Ogle (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jupiter starter Will Stewart (2-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Bradenton improved to 5-2 against Jupiter this season.