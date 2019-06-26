Ware leads State College over Mahoning Valley 8-4

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Brylie Ware homered and had two hits, driving in three as the State College Spikes topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 8-4 on Wednesday.

State College batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including two RBI each from Stanley Espinal and Ware.

The Spikes later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Ware hit a solo home run, while Jonatan Machado hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Adrian Mardueno (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mahoning Valley starter Liam Jenkins (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Bryan Lavastida doubled twice, driving home two runs for the Scrappers.