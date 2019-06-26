Gittens hits walk-off single, Trenton beats Reading 7-6

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Chris Gittens hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 on Wednesday.

Hoy Jun Park scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

The Thunder tied the game 6-6 when Park hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rashad Crawford in the sixth.

The Thunder had three relievers combine to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Brooks Kriske (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aaron Brown (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fightin Phils, Mickey Moniak tripled and singled, also stealing two bases. Adam Haseley homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.